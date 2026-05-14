Ecuador militarizes drug-ridden border town with Peru

Published by Virginia Martínez 14 de mayo, 2026

(AFP) Ecuador on Thursday militarized a port town considered a center for drug shipments and mafia operations that extort money from fishermen in the province of El Oro, bordering Peru, informed the Minister of Defense, Gian Carlo Loffredo.

The deployment of the Armed Forces in the streets is part of the tough-on-crime policy implemented by the government of President Daniel Noboa.

In helicopters and boats, some 1,000 military and 300 police were distributed in Puerto Bolivar (southwest) in the middle of a night curfew that is in force in nine provinces, including El Oro.

Some "1,600 houses will be raided in the course of the next three days," said Loffredo in a video shared by the Defense Ministry.

He added that "the objective of this operation is to completely control the territory" and "recover Puerto Bolivar," a town where a port terminal of the same name operates.

Puerto Bolivar: Center of dispute between criminal groups

Puerto Bolivar is a center of dispute between criminal groups dedicated to shipping drugs to North America and Europe. Decapitated bodies, armed attacks and explosions have been reported in this troubled area.

"Here we have people who are trying to control the port for drug shipments. We have boats that also go out to extort fishermen. There is a very complex illegal economy here," Loffredo explained.