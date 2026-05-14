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Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks resigns

"We thank U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks for his decades of service to this country," Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott said.

Federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). File archive

Federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). File archiveAFP.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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Michael Banks, head of the Border Patrol, resigned Thursday, becoming the latest top immigration enforcement official to leave the Trump Administration.

"We thank U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks for his decades of service to this country," Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott said.

"During his time as chief, the border was transformed from chaos to the most secure border ever recorded," Scott said in a statement.

President Donald Trump campaigned for the White House on a promise to prevent U.S.-Mexico border crossings and remove millions of illegal immigrants.

Immigration raids and Noem's departure

Under Banks' direction, the Border Patrol began to engage in immigration operations outside the border, with agents conducting migrant raids in major cities across the country.

In March, Trump dismissed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and demoted a high-ranking CBP (Customs and Border Protection) commander.

Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has announced his intention to resign at the end of this month.

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