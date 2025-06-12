Plane with 200 passengers crashes in India
Air India confirmed the "tragic accident," which was captured on video.
An Air India plane crashed Thursday at Ahmedabad airport in northwest India. Destined for Gatwick, London, it had 242 people on board.
The airline's chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, described what happened as a "tragic accident." "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he maintained, as well as informing that a support team had been set up to provide information to the families of those affected.