Plane with 200 passengers crashes in India

Published by Santiago Ospital 12 de junio, 2025

An Air India plane crashed Thursday at Ahmedabad airport in northwest India. Destined for Gatwick, London, it had 242 people on board.

The airline's chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, described what happened as a "tragic accident." "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he maintained, as well as informing that a support team had been set up to provide information to the families of those affected.