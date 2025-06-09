Viktor Orbán from France: ‘The Russians only understand the language of force’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de junio, 2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is in France participating in several political events. On Sunday he attended the meeting of Patriots for Europe, a right-wing political group, and was also interviewed by Darius Rochebin for the French channel LCI.

During the interview with Rochebin, one of the topics discussed by Orbán was his position on the war in Ukraine and his relationship with Vladimir Putin.

"I believe that the Russians only understand the language of force and Europe must be strong. We must negotiate from strength. Unfortunately, we are weak now. That is why we need the Americans, but Europe needs to be strengthened from within, There has to be a strategic agreement with Russia, but only a strong Europe can achieve this," the Hungarian leader told LCI.

Likewise, Orbán considered that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine could only be reached with the support of Donald Trump, a "tough partner" for the Europeans.

"I am working for a Christian conservative majority in Europe again," he told LCI, citing Trump's United States as a model.

Orbán reiterates his support for Marine Le Pen

During the interview, the Hungarian leader also reiterated his support for Marine Le Pen for the 2027 presidential election.

On June 9, Orbán gave a speech in Montargis at the invitation of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, leaders of the National Rally party.

In his speech, Orbán highlighted his views on the situation in Europe, noting that cities such as Montargis have changed drastically due to migration and crime. He also emphasized that Hungary must avoid following the same path. In addition, at another event in Mormant-sur-Vernisson, he praised Le Pen as a strong leader and expressed support for her political movement.