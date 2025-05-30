Egypt threatens to close the world's oldest monastery and kick out monks to convert it into a museum

Published by Israel Duro 30 de mayo, 2025

An Egyptian court has dealt a blow to religious freedom in the Middle East by allowing the closure, expulsion of monks and expropriation of the oldest monastery in the world. It has been in uninterrupted service for 15 centuries. The intention of the authorities is to make the building a museum.

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens harshly condemned the move in a statement, calling it "an act of violent infringement of human and religious rights. I cannot and will not believe that today Hellenism and Orthodoxy are facing another historic 'fall' [referring to the May 29, 1453 seizure of Constantinople]. We must not allow this to happen."

"With deep sadness and justified indignation, I appeal to all Greek and international authorities to understand the gravity of this matter and to act immediately to safeguard the fundamental religious freedoms of St. Catherine's Monastery. I call on the Greek Government and Prime Minister Mitsotakis to act decisively to restore legal order and prevent the abolition of the monastery," he continued.

Surprise in the Greek government over el-Sisi's "betrayal"

For its part, the Greek government expressed its "stupefaction" at the move, since in early May, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the situation of the monastery as one of the main points of their meeting, without anything to lead the latter to suspect what would come later. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European country took action on the matter, which is being treated as a matter of the highest priority.

Ecclesiastical authorities claim that it is a "violation of religious freedom" and say it is aggravating that it occurs in peacetime, without any reason to justify such an extraordinary move.

A tourist attraction in place similar to the pyramids

However, el-Sisi has not only reneged on his promise to respect the monastery's status quo. To the confiscation of the properties will also entail the eviction of the monks, with the aim of transforming the monastery buildings into a tourist attraction similar to the pyramids.

The monks consider this a flagrant violation of their rights and are preparing a worldwide awareness campaign, aimed at Christian churches and other monotheistic religions around the world.