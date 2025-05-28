Mexico: five members of the Fugitivo band disappear

Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de mayo, 2025

"We ask that all information be disseminated and if you know something truthful let it be known."

Relatives and friends gathered Tuesday outside a bar in the city of Reynosa, Mexico, to demand the return of the Fugitivo band members, who have been missing since Sunday.

Aged between 20 and 40, the five musicians were to perform a concert in the area. "The security cameras were checked, indeed they enter the bar," said the sister of one of the missing, from anonymity to avoid reprisals.

The woman also assured, in conversation with AFP, that she was "receiving extortion calls" and denounced the disappearance of a trailer belonging to the group. One of their vehicles, she added, was found ransacked in another part of the city.

The Tamaulipas state prosecutor's office, on the border with the United States, announced that it had opened an investigation.