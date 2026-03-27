Colombian Senator María Fernanda Cabal: "Petro and Iván Cepeda will try to steal the presidential elections"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Colombian senator of the Centro Democrático party María Fernanda Cabal, about the current political situation in Colombia, with special emphasis on the investigation being carried out by the Department of Justice against President Gustavo Petro.

"The DOJ is investigating how the Ecopetrol oil company's money moves, the allegations by the DEA have already come out and there are already investigations that seem to show that Petro is also putting his hand in that money in foreign accounts. [...] I ask Colombians residing here to vote to save their country, the vote abroad is very important. Colombia is at stake if it survives as a free state or if we become a state that enslaves its citizens. Petro and Iván Cepeda will try to steal the elections," Cabal said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.