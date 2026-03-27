Sarah Carter on Voz News: "The Trump Administration Sent a Clear Message to the Cartels with the killing of El Mencho and the Capture of Maduro"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed the head of the Office of Drug Enforcement for the Administration of President Donald Trump, Sarah Carter, about the priority that the current U.S. administration has given to the fight against drug trafficking.

"The most important thing for this administration is to get the number of overdose deaths down. […] Our strategy is simple and clear, we’re gonna hit the supply chain and we’re gonna work on demand, meaning, we want people who want treatment to get that easier than drugs on the streets. And when it comes to cartels, we’re coming after them and we are going to stop them. We’ve sent that message loud and clear, both with the killing of El Mencho, taking out Maduro and going out against the Sinaloa Cartel," Carter said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.