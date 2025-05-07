Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

Disney's new park will be in Saudi Arabia. Screenshot.

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de mayo, 2025

On Wednesday, the Disney Group announced plans to open a new theme park in the United Arab Emirates, following a sharp increase in quarterly revenue.

With the resort set to be built on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island in partnership with Miral— a leading Arab company specializing in immersive destinations— the Walt Disney Company hopes to attract tourists from "the Middle East, Africa, India, Europe and beyond," the entertainment giant explained in a statement.

The announcement comes just days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit next week to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

" width="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>

According to the release, the Abu Dhabi park will be Disney’s seventh theme park, following the first one opened in California in 1955. The others are located in Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

The new resort will combine Disney's "iconic stories and characters with the vibrant culture, stunning coastline and awe-inspiring architecture of Abu Dhabi," Disney said.

Unexpected growth

The U.S. entertainment giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday, fueled by a rise in subscribers and increased profitability in its streaming service.

The company reported a 7% increase in overall sales, reaching $23.6 billion between January and March, while Disney+ subscribers grew by 1.4 million from the previous quarter, totaling 126 million.

The subscriber growth came as a surprise, with analysts having expected a decline during the period.

The Experiences segment—which includes theme parks and consumer products—also saw a revenue increase, generating approximately $8.9 billion. Operating profit for Parks and Experiences rose 13% to $1.8 billion.