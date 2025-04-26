Top 5 theme parks to enjoy with your kids in Texas

Published by VozMedia Staff 26 de abril, 2025

If you are looking for a fun place to take the kids, in Texas there are multiple theme park options where they can enjoy and create unforgettable moments with the whole family, ranging from interactive attractions, roller coasters for kids and adults, to experiences with marine animals.

Undoubtedly, you will spend another day or days, in case you decide on different options, to prepare yourself with comfortable clothes and shoes according to the weather, sunscreen to get ready to enjoy with your loved ones.

What theme parks are there in Texas?

In Texas, nobody gets bored, especially children, there are different theme parks for family and friends to have fun, where nature, animated characters and even water activities are guaranteed, and become a plus for hot days. Here are the best parks to visit with your kids in Texas.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Fun for all ages

Located in San Antonio, this is one of the best destinations to enjoy a day outwith the family. It has rides and areas designed for children. The superhero and movie themes, roller coasters and water rides will delight them.

We recommend that you purchase tickets to the park in advance on the Six Flags Fiesta Texas website. You can find more attractive offers, even depending on the day, buying the passes at the Six Flags Fiesta Texas ticket office. Also, on the website you can see which days this park is open and check the schedules.

SeaWorld San Antonio: Experience with marine animals



If you enjoy marine animals or your children dream of seeing orcas, dolphins, turtles or sea lions up close, this is the ideal place. Sea World San Antonio offers interactive experiences and shows where visitors can see them up close and learn about their conservation.

For an additional pass, they can also enjoy Aquatica. This park has slides, lazy rivers and special play areas for children.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center: An explosion of creativity

Located in Grapevine, LEGOLAND Discovery Center is an indoor space where you can enjoy activities based on the world's most famous building blocks. It is ideal to visit if you have children between the ages of 3 and 10, who can have fun while stimulating their creativity.

It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m., while on Sundays from 11 a.m. For more details on its opening hours, visit its website. Please note that these may vary depending on special events or extreme weather conditions.

A boy plays with Legos with his father.Ivan Svyatkovsky / Freepik

Morgan's Wonderland: Accessible and inclusive

Located in San Antonio, it offers more than 25 rides. It is a unique park of its kind. It was built by Gordon Hartman, who has a daughter with intellectual and physical disability. Morgan's Wonderland is adapted for people with all types of special needs, and designed as a safe environment for the whole family.

It is open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., however, before visiting, it is essential to visit its website, as the hours may vary depending on the season.

Typhoon Texas: A refreshing adventure

This water park, located in Katy, is an excellent option for hot days and ideal for children and adults. It has slides, inflatables and pools as the perfect accessory for fun. It also has areas where you can relax in the shade and enjoy a delicious meal.

It is usually open on weekends, however, its hours change depending on the season. We recommend that you check the Typhoon Texas website before planning your visit.