India gives full operational freedom to its armed forces to respond to terrorist attack in Kashmir

29 de abril, 2025

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting in New Delhi with the country's top military commanders, at which he gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide the appropriate action in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 people dead on April 22.

Modi expressed that the armed forces have the authority to determine "the mode, targets and timing" of retaliation, stressing his "complete faith and confidence" in their professional capabilities.

During the meeting, held at the prime minister's official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, Modi emphasized India's determination to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism."

The meeting was attended by key government and armed forces figures, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Immediate response after the attack



The attack in Pahalgam, attributed to groups with suspected cross-border links, triggered a strong response from the Indian government. On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met and adopted drastic measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indo-Pakistan Water Treaty, the halving of the staff of the Pakistan High Commission in India, the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats and senior defense officials, the cancellation of visas, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border, and the withdrawal of Indian advisors and staff from the mission in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister, Amit Shah, ordered states to ensure that no Pakistani nationals remain in India beyond the deadline set for their departure.

In a direct message to Pakistan, Modi vowed that India “will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers,” assuring that they will “pursue them to the ends of the earth.”

In a multi-party meeting, leaders of all political parties expressed their unanimous support for whatever measures the government decides to take.

Simultaneous security meetings

Also on Tuesday, Home Secretary Govind Mohan led another meeting attended by top commanders of paramilitary forces and security organizations.

Among those in attendance were Border Security Force director general Daljit Singh Chaudhary, National Security Guard director general Brighu Srinivasan, Assam Rifles director general Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera and Sashastra Seema Bal deputy director general Anupama Nilekar Chandra.

A message of firmness



The Indian government's actions reflect a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and an escalation in tensions with Pakistan. The decision to grant full autonomy to the armed forces to respond to the Pahalgam attack, along with the diplomatic and border measures already implemented.