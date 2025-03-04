Russia welcomes the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

"It is probably the best contribution to peace." This is how Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assessed the decision by the Trump administration to cancel all military aid to Ukraine.

"It remains to see the details, but if it is true, it is a solution that can really push the Kiev regime into a peace process," Peskov assured during a press conference as soon as the first details of the temporary suspension were known.

"We have to see how the situation will evolve on the ground," the Russian spokesman said, adding that "the main volume" of military aid for the Ukrainian forces came from the United States.

Peskov also referred to the rapprochement between Washington and Moscow, assuring that for it to take its course, economic sanctions should be removed: "If we talk about normalization of bilateral relations, they should be free of the negative ballast of sanctions."

Just days ago Russia announced a new ambassador to the United States, a position that had been vacant for a year. Delegations from both countries met twice and promised to meet again at least a third time, and there was even dialogue about a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Days earlier, the Kremlin also assured that the changes in Washington's foreign policy were aligned with the agenda of Vladimir Putin's government, so it celebrated the direction taken by the Trump administration in its first two months.

Ukraine willing to continue working with the US

Kiev assured on Tuesday that it was "absolutely determined" to continue its cooperation with the White House to obtain security guarantees to seal a peace agreement, despite Trump's decision to cancel military aid.

The Ukrainian position was set out by Prime Minister Denis Shmigal, who also asserted at a press conference that they were ready to start working "at any time" on signing the mineral agreement desired by the United States.

He expects, he assured, a U.S. "response" through diplomatic channels.