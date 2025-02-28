Russia appoints ambassador to the US

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 28 de febrero, 2025

After a year's vacancy, Russia reappointed an ambassador to its diplomatic headquarters in the United States. The appointee was Alexander Darchiev, a 64-year-old career diplomat.

The announcement follows talks between delegates from the two nations in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday. According to a release from the State Department, the U.S. team raised as a concern of ensuring "stable and sustainable staffing levels" for the American embassy in Moscow.

Out of that meeting came a commitment to organize another meeting in the near future. That decision, along with the appointment of an ambassador, continue on the path of a normalization of relations between Kiev and Moscow initiated by the Trump administration with a multilateral summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sources participating in the various meetings highlighted among the topics of discussion a possible peace agreement for Ukraine and economic opportunities. There was also dialogue about a possible agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Darchiev has been director of the North American department at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2021. He had previously worked as ambassador to Canada.

His appointment comes hours before a meeting of Trump with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.