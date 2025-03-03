Trump temporarily suspends all military aid to Ukraine

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a temporary suspension of all military aid to Ukraine just days after a contentious discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky in the Oval Office. According to a news item from Bloomberg, a member of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) revealed that the Republican leader took this step in response to the attitude shown by Zelenski in the negotiations in front of the press.

This source, who decided to talk to the media under condition of anonymity, added that Trump directly ordered the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, to execute the order and detailed that this would not be a definitive cancellation but would only pause the supply of weapons that have not yet arrived in Ukraine and that currently remain both on US ships or aircraft and in "transit areas" in Poland. Also, this DoD member explained that all shipment of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine will be resumed once Zelensky demonstrates his commitment to reaching a peace agreement with Russia.

"The worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky."

The suspension comes just hours after Trump retorted against Zelensky on his social network, Truth Social, after the Ukrainian leader declared in an interview with The Associated Press (AP) that the end of the war with Russia was "far, far away." In response to those words, the Republican leader wrote, "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky [sic], and America will not put up with it for much longer!"

Similarly, the suspension of military aid to Ukraine comes a day after several media outlets revealed that Hegseth had ordered the U.S. Cyber Command to halt all its offensive operations against Russia. While some political analysts assured that such a decision would be a kind of punishment against Zelensky, it was eventually revealed that Hegseth had sent the order hours before the meeting in the Oval Office, with members of the Trump Administration explaining that the real objective was none other than to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin closer to the negotiating table and the signing of a peace agreement.