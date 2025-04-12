Trump Administration evaluates cuts to weather and climate research

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de abril, 2025

A draft budget from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) proposes to significantly reduce funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and eliminate its Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR), with a 74% cut in funding for this office. This would severely affect climate and weather research in the United States.

Funding cuts and program changes

The document, which corresponds to the proposed budget for 2026, suggests an overall cut to NOAA's budget of almost $1.7 billion, which would reduce its total budget to $4.5 billion. This cut includes the elimination of funding for meteorological and ocean laboratories, as well as cooperative climate institutes. A significant reduction in resources for regional climate data collection is also anticipated, which could affect the ability to monitor and analyze weather events at the national level.

Some tornado and weather research programs would continue, but would be relocated within other NOAA offices. Overall, the agency would face a 27% reduction in its total funding.

Congressional debate and possible modifications

Congress must approve the budget, and negotiations and modifications are likely. The draft also suggests adjustments to NOAA's structure to align with the new funding levels, which could reorganize resources and functions within the agency.

Similar cuts at NASA.

According to The Washington Post, the Trump Administration is also evaluating a significant reduction in NASA's science budget, which could affect billions of dollars earmarked for current and future science missions.