Trump: the most disruptive president of the modern era

11 de abril, 2025

Both Democrats and Republicans agree on one thing: Trump is a phenomenon never seen before in politics. From turning the Republican Party into the party of the working class to creating a whole new way of doing politics, the president is causing profound changes not only in the United States but globally.

Trump speaks the truth when he says that all presidents always complained about the trade situation with China, but none did anything; meanwhile, he did dare. The brashness that many criticize the president for is precisely one of his main strengths; indeed, a regular president would not dare to threaten all countries with tariffs of such caliber, but Trump does not care what the big bureaucrats of the world say.

In interviews given years ago, when he was a successful businessman and not yet walking the paths of politics, he stressed several times that you cannot become successful if you are not able to withstand pressure. Trump has been training his firmness in the face of bad times for years. Just as he doesn't mind the European Union accusing him of starting a trade war, he doesn't mind the legacy media accusing him of being a threat to democracy, and he can, without much trouble, withstand the pressure of having large and powerful groups trying to destroy him. Some would say he even enjoys it.

A new way of communicating

Years of attacks by the mainstream media have caused Trump to develop a whole new way of communicating in politics. We have seen him openly say that many of the big TV channels and newspapers are fake news; during his last campaign, he based his communication strategy on podcasters and social networks, and now in the White House, he has opened the door to independent journalists like never before.

Trump has created a communication phenomenon that has expanded to different countries. We have seen how in Europe and Latin America, the right wing that used to be afraid to speak or that was so careful with its words, even when the left wing did not stop attacking, has been adopting Trump's style. Not only in his direct denunciation of the bad behavior of many journalists, who in reality act as activists, but also in general in the naturalness to say things that before were reserved for private spaces. Trump dares to say on television what many think, but that because of the forms, it was not allowed for a president to express himself about it.

Trump's denunciations are not limited to the behavior of the big media; we saw him during the Biden Administration criticizing the work of certain sectors of Justice and denouncing its politicization. We heard him openly talking about political persecution against him when he was facing dozens of charges. Trump has broken the schemes of what was considered appropriate for a president in the way he communicates and has decided to speak as an individual who complains and denounces what he does not like, and that has generated a great connection with millions of people who were tired of remaining silent in the face of the abuses of the extreme left.

Trump initiated a new era in political communications, inspiring dozens of right-wing politicians around the world to speak out without shame or fear of being judged. Those who resent this style of communication have the right to criticize it, but it would be fair to recognize that it is a thousand times more transparent than the communication strategy of personalities such as former President Biden.

Economy

Trump has only been in the White House for a few months and is literally achieving a realignment of international trade. It is not only China, which he is leaving completely isolated, but also dozens of countries willing to lower their tariffs. Trump has opened the door to a new era of international trade.

Elon Musk has even talked about zero tariffs between the European Union and the United States; Israel's prime minister has said he will remove all barriers to trade with the U.S.; Argentina also appears to be moving toward a zero- or no-tariff agreement. As it is, the president could be leading the world into an era of historic trade freedom.

Domestically, the president has said he wants the biggest tax cut in history, for individuals and for businesses. He has created a Department of Government Efficiency that week after week surprises Americans by uncovering million-dollar boondoggles and unforgivable mistakes in the way taxpayer dollars are managed. Beyond savings, Elon Musk 's main achievement in this department has been a change in culture, passing on to the public sector the standards by which the private sector works.

Trump has put the economy first, in the face of Americans and also the whole world watching closely. He has international opinion talking about the importance of cutting spending, lowering taxes, and pursuing prosperous economies.

Profound cultural change

A few weeks ago we saw the president surrounded by dozens of girls and young women at the White House as he signed an executive order to ban trans men from participating in women's sports at schools and colleges. The image of that moment is simply powerful because it shows who the real victims of the changes the far left has been advancing in cultural matters are, in this case, the girls and young women who even see their safety at risk for pandering to the delusions of a progressive elite.

Trump has addressed some of the most important issues in cultural matters. He has signed the following executive orders: ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity; an order to defend women from gender ideology and restore biological truth in the federal government; he signed an executive order ending radical indoctrination in K-12 education; he ended "radical and wasteful" government IED programs; he also signed an order "restoring truth and sanity to American history."

It is critical to note the certainty and conviction with which Trump has signed these executive orders. For any politician, these kinds of measures, even daring to touch such issues, can be a nightmare. Trump approaches it with the utmost naturalness and is able to show the public these issues as a common sense necessity and not as a reaction of an extreme conservative. In a country where even minors have been operated on in cruel surgeries to supposedly "reaffirm their gender," these changes are of supreme importance and, perhaps, even a greater contribution than what is being done in economic policy, because in this case what the extreme left has done is destroy souls. Trump has gone so far as to stop ideas that sought to morally destroy an entire generation.