China started negotiations with the European Union to remove tariffs on its electric cars

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de abril, 2025

China and the European Union (EU) began negotiations to lower tariffs on electric cars. As reported by Reuters, the idea is to replace these tariffs on Chinese cars with minimum prices, thus matching prices with European bodies.

Wang Wentao, China, assured in a statement that negotiations began "immediately." Maros Sefcovic, EU trade commissioner, gave the same version. The two began talks on Thursday about setting the aforementioned minimum prices.

Previously, Sefcovic had remarked that the minimum prices should be as effective and enforceable as the 45.3% tariffs against Chinese electric cars imposed in October 2024.

"The European Commission has said it is willing to continue negotiating an alternative to tariffs with China, which included tariffs of 17.0% for vehicles made by BYD, 18.8% for Geely and 35.3% for SAIC, on top of the EU's standard car import duty of 10%," Reuters added.

The news was welcomed by the Association of the German Automotive Industry (VDA), which welcomed the talks and called the tariffs a "mistake."

"Regardless of current global developments, it must also be discussed here how to reduce obstacles and distortions in international trade, rather than building new hurdles," they said.

China has also recently increased tariffs against European products. For example, they did the same with a series of alcoholic beverages of French origin, including cognac. The companies affected were Hennessey, Rémy Cointreau and Pernod.