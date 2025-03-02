Zelensky says Ukraine is now ready to sign the minerals agreement with the U.S.

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

After a process marked by tense negotiations and demands for additional guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said his country is now ready to sign a minerals deal with the United States.

During an interview with the BBC, journalist Laura Kuenssberg asked him about the future of the negotiation, noting that the White House considers it necessary for Ukraine to make concessions. Zelensky replied that the agreement is ready to be signed by the relevant ministers and assured that his policy is to move forward with what has already been worked out. "We’re constructive," he stated, adding that if he agreed to sign the agreement it is because "we’re ready to sign it."

"The agreement that’s on the table will be signed if the parties are ready," he said.

Preconditions for signing the agreement.

Ukraine was expected to make the pact, which would grant the U.S. access to its rare mineral reserves, official during Zelensky's visit to Washington. However, after a confrontation with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian delegation left earlier than planned. Although Zelensky had expressed his readiness to sign, he insisted on the need for security guarantees for his country.

Ukraine-US strategic relationship

Despite the tense meeting with Trump, Zelensky has appreciated the strategic alliance between the two countries. "I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion," he said.

The Ukrainian president also stressed that although there are disagreements, cooperation between the two countries remains key.