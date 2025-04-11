Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized for "strong pain" in his abdomen

Published by Víctor Mendoza 11 de abril, 2025

(AFP) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized for "severe pain" in his abdomen, where he was stabbed in 2018, his Liberal Party (PL) reported.

Bolsonaro, 70, felt "unwell" during a tour on Friday morning in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte and was examined at a local hospital, the PL's press office told AFP.

Bolsonaro "began to feel unbearable abdominal pain" and had to "suspend the agenda," said Senator Rogério Marinho in a video on social media.

The former president was "stabilized" by the medical team that treated him in Santa Cruz, Marinho added.

Shortly after, Bolsonaro was transferred by helicopter and admitted to another hospital center in the state capital, Natal.

The former president (2019-2022) arrived at Rio Grande Hospital in Natal by ambulance, receiving IV fluids. He was awake and calm, as noted by an AFP photographer.

Television footage earlier showed him walking to the helicopter, though with some difficulty.