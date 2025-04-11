Ukraine claims to have identified 155 Chinese nationals fighting for Russia on the front lines

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de abril, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky claimed that Russia is "dragging" China into the war conflict and said the government in Beijing was aware of Moscow's efforts to recruit Chinese citizens to fight in Ukraine.

Zelensky accompanied his claims with evidence that Ukraine has identified some 155 Chinese troops deployed on the frontline, shortly after announcing the capture of two of them. He repeated that he believes there are "many more."

China and Russia decline Kiev's accusations

Beijing on Wednesday denounced Kiev's "groundless" accusations that "many more" Chinese nationals are fighting with Russian forces against Ukraine, following the capture of two nationals from the Asian country.

"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is clear and unequivocal, and has the broad support of the international community," Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a regular press briefing.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin also refused to comment on Kiev's alleged capture of two Chinese citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine handed over 168 names of alleged Chinese soldiers inserted into Russian troops

A senior Ukrainian official shared with AFP a document with the alleged names and passport details of 168 Chinese nationals Ukraine claims were recruited by the Russian army, according to its intelligence information.

Through his social networks Zelensky commented that the "involvement" of Chinese citizens in the fighting is proof that Russia wants to prolong the war, which began in February 2022 with the invasion of Russian troops.