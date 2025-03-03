JD Vance fires at Zelensky after White House meeting: "Hope is not a strategy for peace in Ukraine"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

JD Vance spoke about meeting with Donald Trump and Volodymir Zelensky in the Oval Office. Just days after the scenes of the three went worldwide viral, the vice president gave his side of the story and addressed the future of the Ukraine-Russia war during an interview with Fox News.

Vance spoke one-on-one with Sean Hannity, who asked him about his views on the aforementioned meeting with the Ukrainian leader. "It was good television," Vance joked, adding that the situation started to heat up because Zelensky didn't like one of his answers to the press. He also remarked that there was no need to have that discussion in public.

"And I think there was a certain sense of disrespect, a certain sense of being more entitled. (...) I really don't care what President Zelensky says about me or anyone else, but he showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump has said is the policy of the American people and their president," he continued.

"Throwing money and ammunition at a terrible conflict...that's not a strategy."



In addition, Vance spoke about the future of the war and how Trump's return to the White House came with the clear intention of ending it.

"The American people are saying, 'We don't want to fund the war indefinitely.' So the only thing that's in the interest of the United States, Russia, Ukraine and Europe is to end this situation. (...) The president is taking a much more realistic perspective and saying, 'This can't go on forever. We can't fund this forever. Ukrainians can't fight forever. So let's bring this to a peaceful settlement," added the vice president, who later lashed out again at the stance taken by Zelensky.

"You can't come to the Oval Office and say, give us security guarantees, and we won't even talk to you about what we're willing to give up. That has been the Ukrainian position," he added.

The vice president also remarked that with Joe Biden the strategy was simply to send money and hope for the best, while with President Trump the goal of ending the war is the number one priority.

Finally, Vance reiterated that the doors for Zelensky are open and that they expect him to return to finally face negotiations. "When that posture changes, as President Trump said, when they are willing to talk about peace, I think President Trump will be the first person to pick up the phone," he said.