Interview with IRS spokesperson Alejandra Castro: What should taxpayers know before the deadline to file taxes?

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de abril, 2025

The tax filing season in the United States is coming to a close, and most taxpayers have until April 15, at midnight, to file their filing, although states such as Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alaska, New Mexico, and Virginia have an extension, IRS spokeswoman Alejandra Castro explained in an interview with Voz News.

During the conversation with executive producer Karina Yapor, Castro recommended requesting an extension if you can't file on time and going to an expert to take advantage of all the tax credits available. She also warned about fraud in the preparation of taxes, advising to use free services and to review the return well before signing it.

You can watch the full interview in the video below.