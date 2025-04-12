Trump on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man mistakenly deported to El Salvador: "If the Supreme Court says bring him back, I would do it"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 11 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump weighed in on the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador after being linked to the MS-13, recently designated as a terrorist group alongside the Aragua Train and Mexican cartels.

President Trump, after being consulted on the case, affirmed that, if the Supreme Court ordered his repatriation, he would comply, because he has a very great "respect" for the highest court in the US.

"If the Supreme Court said bring somebody back I would do that. I respect the Supreme Court," the president said after being asked by the press.

"I have great respect for the Supreme Court," insisted the president, who specified that he is not internalized about Abrego Garcia's case.

🚨 | President Trump responded to a reporter’s question regarding the Supreme Court upholding a judge’s ruling that alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia must be returned to the U.S.: pic.twitter.com/4aJRyvHbcZ — VOZ (@Voz_US) April 12, 2025

Trump's words come just 24 hours after the Supreme Court unanimously ordered that the Trump Administration must repatriate Abrego Garcia, who was sent to a maximum security Salvadoran prison amid a fierce campaign against immigrants staying illegally in the US.

Although the White House insists that all those deported to El Salvador have criminal records in the U.S. and most belong to gangs such as the Tren de Aragua or MS-13, several immigrant advocacy organizations have denounced that many of the prisoners do not actually have records or do not belong to gangs, which is why, they claim, they were unfairly transferred to a maximum security prison without due process.

In Abrego Garcia's case, the situation is particularly delicate, as he was born in El Salvador and grew up in an environment of violence, with local gangs threatening and extorting his family during his adolescence.

At 16, Abrego Garcia fled to the US and, thirteen years later, after marrying, living and having a child in the country, he was deported back to El Salvador by the Trump Administration, which recognized the deportation as an "administrative error."