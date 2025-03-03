Pentagon denies having ordered to suspend cyber operations against Russia

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

The Pentagon has denied that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a halt to cyber operations against the Russian regime. According to Bloomberg, a Defense Department insider, whose identity was not disclosed, explained that Hegseth has neither canceled nor slowed down any so-called "cyber operations" against malicious actors originating from Russian territory. Likewise, the source explained to the media that there has been no suspension order regarding such a priority.

The Pentagon's denial comes just hours after numerous media outlets reported that Hegseth had ordered the U.S. Cyber Command to halt each of its offensive operations against Russia. Although some political analysts commented that this decision was intended to punish Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky for his controversial discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office, the same media that had reported the news detailed that Hegseth's real goal was to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin closer to the negotiating table with Ukraine and end the war between the two countries.

CISA had already denied the news.

Following the news about the suspension of cyber operations against Russia, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is a cyber defense agency separate from Cyber Command, detailed that it had not received any notification about the pause of such cyber operations, adding that "there has been no change in our posture."

In a tweet posted on its official X account, the agency explained that "CISA’s mission is to defend against all cyber threats to U.S. Critical Infrastructure, including from Russia. There has been no change in our posture. Any reporting to the contrary is fake and undermines our national security."