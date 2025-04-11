Alleged 2008 Mumbai terror attack suspect extradited to India

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de abril, 2025

A man accused of facilitating the deadly Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 has been extradited by the United States to India, 17 years after that country experienced one of the worst tragedies to occur on its soil.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, local media sources following the case reported. He faces trial in India after the United States approved his extradition following years of legal wrangling over the case. He was repatriated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) where he will remain in custody until the trial.

India is accusing Rana of conspiring to carry out one of the country's deadliest attacks, when 10 Pakistani men associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist group killed more than 160 people during a four-day attack in Mumbai that began on Nov. 26, 2008.

The Mumbai tragedy The attackers traveled to Mumbai by boat from the Pakistani port city of Karachi, hijacked a fishing trawler and killed its five crew members en route. They subsequently docked at the jetty near the iconic Gateway of India monument and split into at least three groups to carry out the attacks, police said.



Using automatic weapons and grenades, they attacked the city's largest train terminal, the luxurious Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi Trident hotels, popular restaurant Leopold, a Jewish community center and a hospital.



Nine of the 10 terrorists were gunned down by police during a blind chase through the city. The sole surviving gunman, Ajmal Kasab, was executed in 2012.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared a message on X confirming the extradition of the 64-year-old businessman to answer for his pending charges.

"Together, with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come," the U.S. chief diplomat wrote on X.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana could face the death penalty if convicted

India's Federal Investigation Agency has charged Rana with several offenses, including attempt to commit war, murder and forgery. If convicted, the 64-year-old could face the death penalty.

Rana served in the Pakistani military as a medic for several years and later moved to Canada and then the U.S., obtaining citizenship in both countries. Investigators have maintained that he had ties with the military for covert operations.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana was charged in federal court in Chicago with conspiracy and material support of terrorism and in January 2010 pleaded not guilty in U.S. court.