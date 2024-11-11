Trump spoke with Putin and warned him not to escalate the war in Ukraine

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 10 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first call between the two since the Republican won the election in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 6.

According to The Washington Post, Trump warned Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine while reminding the Russian leader about "Washington’s sizable military presence in Europe."

Citing sources familiar with the conversation, the newspaper explained that both Trump and Putin discussed the goal of peace on the European continent, and the Republican president-elect expressed interest in continuing talks to "resolution of Ukraine’s war soon."

While this was not made public, according to the WaPo, Trump would presumably support a deal in which Russia retains some captured Ukrainian territories. During this Sunday's call, the president-elect briefly mentioned the land issue.

At the moment, no further details have been disclosed about the call, which comes at a time of peak global attention on how Trump will build his new Administration and move U.S. foreign policy forward.

The conversation between Putin and Trump also comes after the Republican told NBC on Thursday that he spoke with some 70 world leaders since the election, including Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski.

The call reportedly involved U.S. tycoon Elon Musk.

According to the WaPo, Ukraine was informed about the call with Putin and Ukrainian officials did not object to it taking place.

According to two anonymous sources, Ukrainian officials have understood that Trump will seek a diplomatic solution to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The call between the two world leaders also comes after Moscow responded hostilely to Trump's victory, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters that Putin had no intention of calling the president-elect of an enemy country "that is directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state."

However, following Peskov's statements, Putin himself congratulated Trump, praising his great comeback after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. In that congratulation, the president himself said he was ready to talk to Trump, words he followed through on three days later.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the call between Trump and Zelenski was cordial, despite concerns in Kiev about what a new Trump administration would entail and Washington's completely different approach to the Russia-Ukraine war compared to that of the Biden-Harris administration.