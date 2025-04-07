China continues its arms race with its latest military breakthrough: KD-21 missile

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de abril, 2025

China has once again challenged the Western alliance militarily. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force deployed a bomber with two KD-21 medium-range missiles during a training exercise near its coast.

This missile, according to a report by Defense Mirror, has a range of between 800 and 1,250 miles depending on the altitude from which it is launched.

This arsenal represents one of the latest military advances by the Asian country. The modernization of the PLA was noted by the Pentagon in a report published in December 2024, in which it stated that China is expanding and improving different aspects of the different divisions of its military.

In that report, picked up by AFP, it was detailed that China was developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles that will "considerably" improve its force.

As a result, a U.S. intelligence study released at the end of March showed that the PLA and China constitute one of the main and greatest threats to the country's global interests.

Meanwhile, China has continued its military tests near Taiwan. In recent days, the White House, through Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, condemned the military maneuvers executed by the PLA around the island nation in which they simulated a naval blockade.