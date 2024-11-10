Trump announces Haley and Pompeo won't be part of his next administration

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, and Mike Pompeo, his former secretary of state, will not be part of his next administration, which is still being built.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that, while he enjoyed working with Haley and Pompeo, neither will be invited to work with him in 2025.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

🚨 | President-Elect @realDonaldTrump states via Truth Social that Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo will not be a part of his next administration. pic.twitter.com/SRutUhPEOC — VOZ (@Voz_US) November 9, 2024

Since winning the election in a resounding victory against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump and his team have been working tirelessly behind closed doors at Mar-a-Lago to choose the personnel for the next administration of the 47th president of the United States.

According to various media, complete loyalty to Trump is a prerequisite for the job.

This requirement would not be met by Haley, who competed against Trump in the Republican primaries until she mathematically had no more chance. A week before the general election, she criticized Trump for running a campaign with little focus on women.

Some Trump allies have already celebrated publicly that the president-elect will not invite Haley and Pompeo to his administration.

"President Trump has made a very wise decision. Hail to the Cheif!" tweeted noted Republican strategist Roger Stone.

President Trump has made a very wise decision. Hail to the Cheif ! https://t.co/7jwLhLhzD9 pic.twitter.com/DC5I0ciWtP — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) November 10, 2024

In an apparent response to Trump, a group affiliated with Haley recalled a clip where the former candidate said she was not interested in having a job in the Trump administration.

"I’m not interested in serving in Trump’s administration, I said that on the campaign trial. The campaign was never about a position. I ran because I love this country so much," were Haley's words last August.

Nikki Haley: I’m not interested in serving in Trump’s administration, I said that on the campaign trial. The campaign was never about a position. I ran because I love this country so much.



(August 2024) pic.twitter.com/KmZr6ixD2Y — Team Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaleyHQ) November 9, 2024

With Pompeo and Haley discarded, names such as Senator Marco Rubio, former ambassador Richard Grenell or Senator Bill Hagerty confirm their clear candidacy for the role of Secretary of State in the next administration.