Democrats unveiled their top House targets for the midterms

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) released the list of targeted Republican congressmen ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Aiming to regain the majority lost in 2022, Democratic leadership identified 35 representatives considered "vulnerable" at the polls.

The list is headed by Republicans from Pennsylvania, California, Arizona, Iowa and Ohio, states where the DCCC expects to win the most victories.

There are three Republicans in districts where Kamala Harris won in the last presidential election: Mike Lawler, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Don Bacon. There are also congressmen defending seats that have been competitive for years: Juan Ciscomani, David Valadao, Young Kim, Gabe Evans, Tom Kean Jr., Ryan Mackenzie, Rob Bresnahan, and Jen Kiggans.

"House Republicans are running scared, and they should be. They’re tanking the economy, gutting Medicaid, abandoning our veterans, and making everything more expensive. In short, they’ve lost the trust of their constituents, and it’s going to cost them the majority," DCCC Chairwoman Suzan DelBene stated.

"Only House Democrats are fighting to protect Social Security and Medicaid, defend our freedoms and critically: lower costs for everyday Americans. The DCCC is already busy recruiting compelling, authentic candidates in these key districts who will serve their communities, not Elon Musk and Donald Trump," she added.

Democrats enjoyed a strong advantage in the House for much of the 20th century. They controlled it from 1955 until 1995, when Republicans regained the gavel from the hand of Newt Gingrich's "Contract with America." Since then, Democrats held a majority in only eight of the next thirty years.

Trump's last midterm elections

It is not uncommon for presidents to get poor results in the midterms, especially in the House of Representatives.

President Trump was no exception in 2018 and the Republican Party lost 41 seats, with the majority included. It was the largest loss of congressmen for a Republican president since 1974. Nancy Pelosi regained the gavel she lost in 2014 and would hold it until 2022, when voters voted against the Biden administration.