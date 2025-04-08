Ukraine announces the capture of two Chinese citizens who were fighting alongside Russian forces

Published by Diane HernándezAFP 8 de abril, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday that his troops have captured two Chinese soldiers who were fighting alongside Russian forces and demanded explanations from the government in Beijing.

"Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession," Zelensky said on social media.

The Ukrainian leader added that he has information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens alongside the Russian troops. "We are currently verifying all the facts—intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on it."

The Ukrainian president assured that he had instructed the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister to "immediately" contact Beijing and clarify "how China intends to respond to this."

"Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war," the Ukrainian also stated on X.

He said such actions should have a response from countries like the U.S. and the rest of Europe.

Capture of suspected Chinese soldiers 'puts into question' Beijing's stance for peace, Kiev says

"Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia’s invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China’s declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing’s credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

The captured Chinese citizens are now in the custody of the Ukrainian Security Service. A video showing the two alleged prisoners from China was also released.