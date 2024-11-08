Trump reveals he spoke with Biden and they will have lunch together 'very shortly'

Trump and Biden, at a moment during the debate. Will Lanzoni / Cordon Press .

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump revealed Thursday that he spoke on the phone with sitting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in separate calls that he described as "nice" and "respectful."

In particular, Trump told NBC News that Vice President Harris promised him a peaceful transition of power and also agreed to have lunch with Biden "very shortly."

"Very nice calls, very respectful both ways," Trump said in describing the talks. The president-elect mentioned that Harris "talked about transition, and she said she’d like it to be smooth as can be, which I agree with, of course."

The president-elect also told the news network that, since Wednesday, he has spoken with at least some 70 world leaders.

The Republican said he had "a very good talk" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also spoke with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, but did not disclose details about that conversation.

Other heads of state, such as Nayib Bukele, of El Salvador; and Javier Milei, of Argentina, publicly revealed that they spoke with Trump.

Both leaders are considered conservative allies of the president-elect in the region.

At the moment, Trump has not spoken with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, but the president-elect said they will most likely hold a conversation soon.