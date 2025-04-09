Federal judge rules in favor of AP and accuses Trump administration of violating First Amendment by banning access to the White House

Trump answers questions to the press on Air Force One, where AP is barred from access AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 8 de abril, 2025

A federal judge ordered the restoration of access to the White House to the Associated Press after the Trump administration vetoed the agency for refusing to adopt the name "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico."

Judge Trevor N. McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Washington ruled that the Trump administration discriminated against The Associated Press because of its editorial decisions and violated the First Amendment by restricting its access to more closed events at the White House.

"[T]he Court simply holds that under the First Amendment, if the Government opens its doors to some journalists—be it to the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere—it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints. The Constitution requires no less," Judge McFadden wrote.

The judge further refuted the White House's argument, which accused AP of demanding privileged access over other media.

“The government repeatedly characterizes the AP’s request as a demand for ‘extra special access.’ But that is not what the AP is asking for, and it is not what the court orders,” the judge said. “All the AP wants, and all it gets, is a level playing field.”

McFadden's ruling comes after The Associated Press filed a lawsuit in February seeking restoration of the access it has historically had to smaller White House press events, such as press briefings in the Oval Office or aboard Air Force One, where President Trump often makes major announcements or statements.

Prior to the lawsuit, AP had come into conflict with the Trump administration over its editorial decision not to adopt the name "Gulf of America," which caused the White House to exclude the agency from the press pool, the group of journalists who cover the president's daily activities.

The White House has repeatedly said it did not seek to discriminate against AP, but rather to give more space to independent and digital media so they have the same level of access as the traditional press.

However, both the AP and some media outlets took the decision as political retaliation against the critical press, which has generated an intense debate about the First Amendment and to what extent the Trump administration can restrict press access to places such as the Air Force One or the Oval Office.