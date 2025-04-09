Trump Administration Highlights Bukele's Security Efforts in El Salvador, Updates Travel Alert

Published by Agustina Blanco 8 de abril, 2025

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, highlighted in his X account the remarkable change that El Salvador has experienced under the leadership of President Nayib Bukele.

Following Rubio's recognition of the security advances in that country, the Republican Administration updated the travel alert for the Central American country.

In his message, Rubio emphasized that "keeping Americans safe overseas is our highest priority" and highlighted Bukele's efforts to improve the country's security, noting a significant decrease in gang activity, violent crime, and murders.

Keeping Americans safe overseas is our highest priority. President @nayibbukele's leadership has been crucial in improving the security of his country for foreign travelers. Gang activity, violent crime, and murders in El Salvador have significantly dropped. The Trump… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 8, 2025

"President @nayibbukele's leadership has been crucial in improving the security of his country for foreign travelers. Gang activity, violent crime, and murders in El Salvador have significantly dropped. The Trump Administration updated our Travel Advisory."

This recognition not only highlights the impact of Salvadoran policies but is also reflected in the State Department's recent update of the travel alert.

According to the State Department, these changes have allowed it to adjust the level of travel warning, recognizing that El Salvador has moved past its reputation as one of the most dangerous destinations in the hemisphere to become a place where Americans can travel by taking "usual precautions."

President Nayib Bukele also used his X account to celebrate the measure: “El Salvador just got the U.S. State Department’s travel gold star: Level 1: safest it gets.”

El Salvador just got the U.S. State Department’s travel gold star:



Level 1: safest it gets.

🇺🇸🤝🏼🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/h5wEbxnJmH — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 8, 2025

The department notes that U.S. government employees stationed in El Salvador are permitted to move throughout the country during the day, evidence of improved security conditions.

However, restrictions persist: overnight travel between cities or departments is prohibited for these employees due to residual risks, with specific exceptions allowing transfers at any time between San Salvador, the El Salvador International Airport, and the department of La Libertad.

In addition, the use of public buses by these personnel is prohibited, a measure that underscores the caution still necessary in certain contexts.

Central to this transformation is the state of exception, implemented by the Salvadoran government in March 2022 in response to a spike in gang violence and which remains in effect in 2025. This policy has given local authorities the ability to arrest individuals suspected of criminal activity without immediate warrants, resulting in the detention of tens of thousands of suspected gang members.

Recommendations for sightseeing



For those planning to visit El Salvador, the alert offers a number of practical recommendations. It advises using major roads and highways, minimizing travel outside major cities at night, and avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol, as the country enforces a zero-tolerance policy that can lead to immediate arrests.

Other suggestions include traveling in pairs or groups in rural areas, avoiding the use of online maps that may not reflect current road conditions, and refraining from displaying signs of wealth such as expensive jewelry or watches so as not to attract unwanted attention.

Also, it is recommended to hire certified local guides for treks in rural areas and to heed warnings about dangerous currents when swimming at Salvadoran beaches.

Safety and Location



The State Department also emphasizes the importance of preparation. Signing up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) allows travelers to receive alerts from the U.S. Embassy and facilitate their location in emergencies.

Other suggested resources include reviewing the Country Security Report, preparing a contingency plan, and consulting CDC health recommendations.

Finally, travelers are urged to take out comprehensive insurance covering medical evacuations, health care, and cancellations, stressing the need to be prepared for any eventuality.

This update not only validates the Republican Administration's praise for Bukele but also provides detailed guidance for Americans to take advantage of the new reality in El Salvador, a country that, while still requiring caution, has made significant strides toward stability and security.