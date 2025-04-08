Dominican Republic: Nightclub roof collapses leaving at least 27 dead

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de abril, 2025

Authorities in the Dominican Republic reported that at least 27 people died due to the partial collapse of the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in the National District. The event occurred while the renowned singer Rubby Perez was singing.

The singer was rescued alive and taken to a health center.

The director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Mendez, explained that search efforts are continuing.

In this regard, authorities explained that 101 ambulance trips have been made to different health centers. However, Méndez indicated that the figure does not represent the total number of injured, due to the fact that some units transported more than one person per trip.

"As long as there is hope of life, we are going to be working with all authorities to rescue that person," said Mendez, accompanied by the interior minister, the defense minister, the health minister, the emergency hotline director and other top officials in statements picked up by local media outlet Diario Libre.

Meanwhile, Dominican President Luis Abinader regretted what happened and assured that he continues to follow the situation:

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the case minute by minute since it happened. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."