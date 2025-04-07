European Union proposes removing tariffs on industrial goods to the White House

Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de abril, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that the EU has proposed a deal to the United States to eliminate tariffs on trade in industrial goods.

"We are ready to negotiate with the United States. In fact, we have offered zero tariffs for industrial goods, as we have successfully done with many other trading partners," aid the head of the EU's executive branch.

According to von der Leyen, the proposal had been made "repeatedly," but she noted that it did not receive an "adequate response."

Von der Leyen added that "Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the table. But we are also ready to respond through countermeasures and defend our interests."

Over the weekend, billionaire Elon Musk, a U.S. government adviser, expressed in an interview that he had hoped for a Europe-U.S. free trade zone.

In response to the idea, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck suggested that if Musk has something to say, he should go to his president and say "Let's put an end to this nonsense, this mess."

Italy's Antonio Tajani expressed that his "dream" was a "tariff-free transatlantic single market," while France's Laurent Saint-Martin called Musk's statements "a good idea."