The transition after Trump's victory, a new dawn or a tsunami for the Administration?

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

Following Donald Trump's historic election as the 47th President of the United States, the transition to his new administration is now underway. In just over two months—barring any unforeseen developments—the Republican inauguration is set for January 20, marking the formal transfer of power from Biden’s team to Trump’s. By then, Trump is expected to appoint around 4,000 trusted senior officials to key positions, and, in collaboration with Elon Musk, he plans a drastic reduction to the size of the government.

These 4,000 positions, which do not require Senate approval, will be key to the the reorganization and changes Trump intends to bring to the government. After his 2020 defeat, the magnate expressed regret over what he considered 'disloyalties' or outright 'betrayal' by certain aides and collaborators. If he returns, he has reiterated that those chosen will be people of his utmost confidence.

For the time being, Trump's team will focus initially on the process itself before starting to unveil names. In statements to the New York Post, Brian Hughes, adviser to the Republican campaign, most of the meetings to address this issue will be held in Mar-a-Lago, where many such meetings with collaborators and allies have already taken place.

A process that will be overseen by Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, and Linda McMahon, who headed the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term. Also included Eric and Donald Trump Jr, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and, of course, vice president-elect JD Vance.

With the vice president already chosen, the selection of the various secretaries who will lead the various Departments will be key. These are expected to come out of the heavyweights that have surrounded him during the campaign and, although they are only speculation, the leading names being touted are:

Elon Musk

One of the big supporters of Donald Trump's campaign. Trump publicly offered him a position from which he could reduce the size of the government and make cuts and reforms to make it more efficient. The owner of X proposed the creation of a Department of Government Efficiency, a plan to drastically reduce the federal budget by at least 2 trillion (trillion) dollars.

Robert Kennedy Jr.

The former Democratic candidate and independent joined his rival at the tail end of the election campaign. Together they have pledged to "Make America Healthier Again" and their big focus is on healthcare. His role looks like he will be more of an advisor than Secretary of the Department.

Chief of Staff

A key position for the Administration. Among the favorites for the position are the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, the co-chair of the Republican's electoral campaign, Susie Wiles or Broke Rollins, the former National Domestic Policy advisor in the White House.

Attorney General

The choice of the person to head the Justice Department is of paramount importance, especially given Trump's situation with the courts in what he has always labeled a "witch hunt" by the Biden Administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Special prosecutor Jack Smith, for example, was hired by Garland himself.

The most frequently mentioned names include Texas prosecutor Ken Paxton (he went so far as to say he would be a good choice on the campaign trail), Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, former attorney general Matthew Whitaker and senators Eric Schmitt and Mike Lee. Also targeted is Trump's former director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe.

Department of Homeland Security

Trump has always championed "America First," so roles focused on the well-being of citizens are key. In this regard, several names are being considered not only for the Secretary position but also for other security-related roles.

On the list are former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Senator, Rep. Mike Waltz, Senator Tom Cotton, former national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence. Also expected to play a relevant role is Stephen Miller, a key figure in Trump's immigration policies.

State Department

One of the president-elect's biggest criticisms of Joe Biden is that he has led the US to "irrelevance" and to being an international "laughing stock." Trump pledged to regain global prominence and will have the difficult task of dealing with two inherited wars: Ukraine and Israel's fight against Terrorism in the Middle East. Prominent names for this role include Mike Pompeo (who also appears among the candidates for Defense), Richard Grenell, Hispanic Senator Marco Rubio and his colleague in the Upper House Bill Hagerty.

Treasury Dept

Billionaire investor John Paulson and economic adviser Scott Bessent are at the top of the list for the post, according to several sources.

Department of Defense

The leading candidate is Senator Tom Cotton, who appears likely to undertake some security-related post, either here or at DHS.