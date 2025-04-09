Rubio highlights the courage of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado: "She is one of the bravest people in the world"

Published by Virginia Martínez 8 de abril, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the determination and courage of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado during his appearance on Triggered, Donald Trump Jr.'s podcast.

Rubio highlighted that Machado faces constant persecution in Venezuela and that, despite the risks, she has decided to remain in the country while the Nicolas Maduro regime intensifies its control over the opposition.

The secretary of state called her "one of the bravest people in the world," underlining her role in the struggle for democracy in Venezuela.

Maduro's strategy and the impact on the U.S.

During the podcast, Rubio also addressed the issue of mass migration from Venezuela and the role of the Maduro regime in the expansion of organized crime in U.S. territory. He noted that criminal groups such as the Aragua Train have taken advantage of the migration flow to infiltrate different cities in the United States.

The secretary compared this situation to the strategy implemented in 1980 by Fidel Castro, when he allowed the departure of prisoners and psychiatric patients to U.S. territory. According to the official, the arrival of members of the Tren de Aragua has been evident since early 2023, with their presence expanding to various cities beyond Miami, such as Chicago, New York, and Colorado.

The Secretary of State insisted that the Venezuelan regime does not operate as a government but as an organization linked to drug trafficking and foreign interests, such as Iran. In his opinion, Maduro's permanence in power depends on the repression of his opponents, using imprisonment and assassinations as tools of control.