VIDEO: Philippines' Kalaon volcano spits huge ash plume

Published by Víctor Mendoza 8 de abril, 2025

A volcano in the central Philippines erupted Tuesday and launched a 4,000-meter ash plume, sparking calls to cancel school lessons.

Kanlaon volcano, one of 24 active volcanoes in the Southeast Asian country, prompted the evacuation of several communities in December when it erupted.

The area around the volcano on Negros Island was being kept under evacuation orders when Tuesday's eruption occurred.

"An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit of Kanlaon volcano initiated at 05H51 today," the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology released in a statement.

"The volcano is producing a voluminous plume approximately 4,000 meters high that is heading southwest," it added.

"We are monitoring which communities are going to be affected by the ash fall," John de Asis, rescue officer for La Castellana province, told AFP.

He added that the rescue service recommended "the cancellation of classes and work in the municipality."