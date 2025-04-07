British police arrest Labour's Dan Norris, former member of Brown's cabinet, on charges of child sex abuse

Published by Juan Peña 7 de abril, 2025

British Labour MP Dan Norris was arrested on Friday in connection with an investigation into multiple offenses involving pedophilia and the sexual abuse of minors.

Norris served as a member of Labour's government under Gordon Brown until 2010. He has dedicated his life to the party, which, upon learning of his arrest, swiftly distanced itself from him and announced on Monday that his party membership had been suspended.

Following his arrest on Friday, Norris was released on bail. He faces charges including sexual offenses against a child under the Sexual Offences Act 1956, rape under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, child abduction, and misconduct in public office.

The BBC reported a statement from the authorities stating that "most of the offenses allegedly occurred in the 2000s, but we are also investigating an alleged rape offence from the 2020s. [...] The investigation, led by officers from Operation Bluestone, our rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, remains ongoing and is at an early stage [...] The victim is being supported and is being given access to any specialist help or support she needs."

Norris, 65, was elected MP for North East Somerset and Hanham in 2024, defeating Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who had been a senior figure in the governments of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

In 2021, Norris won the local elections for England West, a constituency comprising the local authorities of Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset. He secured significant support from Keir Starmer, the current British Prime Minister. Beyond a visit from Starmer to Bath in support of the Labour candidate, there appeared to be a strong rapport between the two. Following his victory, Norris credited Starmer as the key to his success in the election.

Before entering politics in the late 1990s, Norris worked as a social worker, where he reportedly came into contact with minors. According to the Avon and Somerset Police, who arrested Norris, the investigation began in 2024 after they received a tip suggesting the possible abuse of an underage girl.

Throughout his political career, Norris also played a prominent role in several non-profit organizations focused on mentoring youth and minors.