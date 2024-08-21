VIDEO: new images of moment when Bayesian yacht sinks off the coast of Sicily

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 21 de agosto, 2024

New images coming from a security camera show the last moments of the Bayesian superyacht. Cameras captured the instant when the luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily.

The images were recorded from land by security cameras in a compound. From this, the Bayesian's aluminum mast, the tallest in the world on such a vessel, can be seen. It is also seen how the storm affects the waters in the early hours of that Monday morning.

In the images it is possible to discern how the boat, which is illuminated at several points, capsizes at a certain point and then disappears.

The public's attention is now focused on the rescue operations that are searching for five of the 22 passengers on board the Bayesian, including the crew. Prominent among the passengers are businessmen Mike Lynch, a British technology magnate, and Jonathan Bloomer, an executive at Morgan Stanley bank.

The Italian authorities conducting the search are hindered by the depth to which the superyacht has plunged under the sea. Divers are taking shifts with dives of just over 12 minutes because of this depth.

Because the ship sank at around 5:30 a.m. local time, the victims of the wreck are believed to be in the ship's cabins. Angela Bacares, wife of Mike Lynch, was one of 15 people rescued Monday after the shipwreck.

Italian weather authorities believe the storm that occured Sunday into Monday may have caused a tornado over the water, or a downburst, which occurs more frequently but does not involve air rotation. This strong gust of wind would explain the capsizing of the boat.