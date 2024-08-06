At least three US officers were wounded in an attack on a military base in Iraq

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 5 de agosto, 2024

A U.S. base in Iraq was suddenly attacked, leaving at least three officers wounded. The event came amid uncertainty in the Middle East, with Iran and Hamas threatening Israel with an imminent attack following the assassination of Ismail Haniya in late July.

As reported by officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, it was two Katyusha rockets that were fired at the U.S. base. "Staff at the base are conducting a post-attack damage assessment," one of them added.

"Last week, the United States carried out a strike in Iraq against individuals who U.S. officials said were militants preparing to launch drones and posed a threat to U.S. and coalition forces," they noted from Reuters.

Meanwhile, Israel is bracing for an "imminent attack" by Iran and regional militias in retaliation for the recent assassinations of senior Hezbollah and Hamas officials.

Terrorist leaders have vowed to avenge last week's assassinations in Beirut and Tehran, warning that retaliation could come sooner rather than later. Israeli officials anticipate that any retaliation could be simultaneous, involving Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Iran itself.

"Israel is in a war on multiple fronts against Iran's axis of evil. We are attacking each of its arms with great force. We are prepared for any scenario, both offensive and defensive," Benjamin Netanyahu indicated during a cabinet meeting held last Sunday.

As for defense mechanisms, the Jewish state implemented measures to counter the attacks, including GPS systems that inform Tel Aviv residents who are in Beirut.

In addition, the cabinet has received satellite phones to ensure communications in case of disruptions during bombings or cyberattacks. Numerous foreign airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel, leaving tens of thousands of Israelis stranded abroad. El Al, the national airline, is trying to add more flights and the use of ships to repatriate citizens has been considered.