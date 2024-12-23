Former President Bill Clinton is hospitalized two days before Christmas after running a fever

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de diciembre, 2024

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted Monday, two days before Christmas, to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., after developing a fever.

The former Democratic president was at home in Washington, D.C., when he began to develop symptoms. In the afternoon, he was hospitalized and is currently undergoing tests while being kept under observation, a spokesman said.

"The president is fine," Angel Ureña, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, told CNN. "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving."

Ureña said former President Clinton, 78, expects to be home by Christmas.

Clinton has had several medical issues in the recent past. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery and in 2010 had two stents inserted to open an artery. He also was hospitalized in 2021 for an infection that spread to his bloodstream, reported CNN.

Clinton had a busy schedule this year, taking center stage on the presidential campaign trail by endorsing both President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, who ended up losing to President-elect Donald Trump.

He also released a new book, "Citizen: My Life After the White House."