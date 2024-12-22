US confirms it launched successful airstrikes against Houthi rebel forces in Yemen

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 21 de diciembre, 2024

The U.S. military confirmed it conducted successful airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, specifying that it struck a missile storage site and a command and control center operated by the Iranian-backed rebels.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the successful strikes in a statement Saturday and also reported that it hit several Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea.

CENTCOM explained that the aim of the strikes is to "disrupt and degrade" the Houthis.

"CENTCOM forces conducted the deliberate strikes to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a press release.

U.S. F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets were used in the operation, CENTCOM said.

"The strike reflects CENTCOM's ongoing commitment to protect U.S. and coalition personnel, regional partners and international shipping," the statement said.

The U.S. retaliation comes at a sensitive time, with shipping being constantly threatened by Houthi rebels who have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ends its campaign in Gaza.

So far, the terrorist group, which is fully backed by Iran, has attacked more than 100 merchant ships since October 2023, when the Israel-Hamas war began.