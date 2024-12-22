China criticizes Biden for ‘seriously infringing’ on its sovereignty

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de diciembre, 2024

The Chinese communist regime harshly criticized the new military aid package valued at $571 million to Taiwan. Joe Biden authorized this shipment Saturday. It is a decision that does not calm the pre-existing tensions between Beijing and Washington, D.C.

Xi Jinping, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement picked up by AFP in which he informed that he "firmly" opposes this decision made by the Biden administration, adding that it "seriously infringes on China's sovereignty and its security interests."

Specifically, this latest aid is for "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

It is not news that the president decided to send a new military aid package to Taiwan. Despite the fact that the United States has no official diplomatic corps on the island, in recent years, the government has aided Taipei militarily, knowing that China is relentless in claiming that Taiwan is part of its territory.

China, which has increased political and military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, has repeatedly called on Washington, D.C., to stop sending arms and assistance to the island.