Panama Canal: Tensions continue to rise between Trump and Mulino

Through his social media accounts, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino rejected Donald Trump's claims that the United States could reclaim the Panama Canal, a vital waterway with significant strategic and commercial importance. He also criticized Trump's complaints about the high fees imposed for passage through the canal.

Mulino responded to Trump's complaints about the rising fees for ships crossing the canal, explaining that these fees are set meticulously by experts.

Mulino, elected in early 2024 with a political profile aligned with the United States, firmly responded to the president-elect's statements by claiming that "every square meter of the Panama Canal and its annexed zone belongs to Panama and will remain so." He emphasized that "the sovereignty and independence of our country is non-negotiable."

Trump has expressed concerns that the United States is being swindled by the costs associated with the Panama Canal, while also suggesting that China is gaining influence over the strategic waterway.

Regarding the Panamanian president's response, Trump again took to social media to respond: "We'll see!" He also posted a photo of a U.S. flag flying over the canal under the caption, "Welcome to the United States Canal!"

The United States constructed the Panama Canal in the early 20th century to enhance international trade, enabling the passage of commercial and military vessels between its coasts. However, control of the canal was handed over to Panama in 1999, following a treaty signed in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter.

Sheinbaum stands in solidarity with Panama

On Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her support for the government of Panama following Trump's remarks, stating, "Indeed, the Panama Canal belongs to the Panamanians," during a press conference.