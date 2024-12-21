Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

Ahead of Germany's general election slated for 2025, Elon Musk openly endorsed the AfD party, a Euroskeptic right-wing party that has been climbing in popularity. The owner of X expressed himself on his platform, where he stated that this party is the only one capable of "saving" the European country.

The leaders of the German party quickly came out to thank the support of the richest man in the world.

Alice Weidel, leader of AfD, posted a video in which she repeated Musk's statement. "Alternative for Germany is in fact the only alternative for our country; our last option. I wish you and President Donald Trump all the best for the next term. And I also wish you and all the American people a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," he said. Weidel is a harsh critic of Angela Merkel, going so far as to claim that she "ruined the economic backbone of the country."

"Anyone who previously doubted whether Musk, the richest man in the world, was also the smartest, well, now it's clear. He is, at the very least, one of the smartest, because he is calling on people to vote for the AfD. Only the AfD can save Germany," the party's deputy leader Beatrix von Storch added in dialogue with The Telegraph.

Within the Democrats, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) sharply criticized Musk for his endorsement, calling the AfD the party "neo-Nazi" and with "very dangerous" ideas.

Musk quickly responded to him and accused him of being a "big liar." "The AfD's policies are identical to those of the US Democratic Party when Obama came to power. I don't think there is a single difference," the Tesla founder added.

This is not Musk's first nod to the German party, as he had already defended it in the middle of the year. "Why is there such a negative reaction from some about the AfD? They keep saying 'far right,' but the AfD's policies that I've read about don't sound extremist. Maybe I'm missing something," he wrote at the time.

The party in question has been growing in popularity in recent years. According to the latest polls for 2025, the average voting intention is between 17% and 19.5%.