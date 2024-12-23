Hawaii: Kilauea volcano erupts with lava fountains up to 80 meters high

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 23 de diciembre, 2024

The Kilauea volcano erupted at dawn in Hawaii, inside the crater Halema'uma'u producing lava fountains with heights of up to 80 meters, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Officials warned that while there are no immediate threats to infrastructure, the main danger lies in high levels of volcanic gas that can have far-reaching effects depending on wind direction.

The volcanic gas plume is reaching elevations of 600 to 1,200 meters. The current eruption is occurring within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where the main risk is the emission of volcanic gases in high concentrations, mainly water vapor (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

The National Weather Service issued a special warning in the Kau District, which encompasses communities such as Pahala, Wood Valley, Naalehu and Ocean View. Officials are advising residents and visitors to minimize their exposure, as the phenomenon can cause skin and eye irritation.

Located within an enclosed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea in 2018 sustained an eruption for three consecutive months, destroying hundreds of structures, including 200 homes on the Big Island, and forced the evacuation of some 3,000 people. In 2023, it erupted three times, attracting thousands of tourists to the National Park to observe the lava fountains.