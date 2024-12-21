Berlin, Barcelona and now Magdeburg: these are the latest mass shootings that have taken place in Europe

The attack at a Christmas market left at least two dead and 60 injured/ John Macdougall . AFP

20 de diciembre, 2024

Germany suffered an attack in the city of Magdeburg. A man of Saudi origin rammed his car into a large group of people who were strolling in a Christmas market, leaving at least 2 dead and 60 injured. This is not the first time Europe has suffered similar attacks, with at least five in recent years.

Christmas markets are a typical celebration in Europe. They are also one of the most common targets of terrorist attacks since they occur during the Christmas season and gather large groups of people.

On this occasion, a Saudi Arabian man took advantage of the situation and got into his BMW SUV and rammed it into the crowd present at the market. It is estimated that he drove approximately 400 meters into the market.

This attack modality is not new in Europe, as similar scenes have already been experienced in cities such as Berlin, Barcelona, Nice and Stockholm.

2016- Nice

The first case took place on July 14, 2016, when a truck plowed into a crowd in the city of Nice. The result? 86 dead and more than 400 injured. The driver, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was shot by local authorities after traveling about two kilometers.

2016- Berlin

Just a few months later, on December 19, 2016, a truck deliberately rammed into the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, leaving 12 dead and 56 injured. So far, this is the terrorist attack with the highest number of victims on German soil. The Islamic State of Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

2017- Barcelona

Barcelona experienced two days of terror in 2017. Attacks occurred on August 17 and 18th, separated by less than nine hours.

The first occurred at La Rambla in Barcelona, while the second in Cambrils. Combined, 16 people were killed and 140 injured. The drivers belonged to a jihadist cell affiliated with the Islamic State.

2017- London

The fourth case occurred in London when three men got into a van and drove into pedestrians from London Bridge to Borough High Street near the River Thames, where they crashed. The occupants then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people passing by. They continued until local authorities shot them. The final toll was 8 dead and 48 injured.

2017- Stockholm

The last similar case took place in Sweden on April 7, 2017. Rakhmat Akilov, who confessed to acting on behalf of the Islamic State after being arrested, drove a truck at a high speed on the pedestrian street of Drottninggatan, located in central Stockholm. Akilov ended up crashing into a building, killing 5 people and injuring 14.