Fourteen slightly injured in Israel by Houthi projectile launched from Yemen

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro RondónVirginia Martínez Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

A projectile fired from Yemen by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed rebel group, struck Israeli territory near Tel Aviv and, according to the country's medical services, caused 14 minor injuries.

"A projectile launched from Yemen was identified and unsuccessful attempts were made" to intercept it, the Israeli Army acknowledged on its Telegram channel.

Following the missile strike on Tel Aviv, Houthi official Hezam al-Asad posted several taunting and defiant messages on X, some of them in Hebrew.

In one post in Hebrew, al-Asad writes: "The failure of all Israeli defense systems means that the heart of the Zionist enemy is no longer safe."

כישלון כל מערכות ההגנה הישראליות משמעותו שהעומק של האויב הציוני כבר לא בטוח. — حزام الأسد (@hezamalasad) December 21, 2024

In another post, written in Arabic, he accused Israel of lying about the impact of the shell: "The enemy tries to minimize its losses in the media to maintain its military position and the morale of its settlers. It presents the areas where the interceptor missiles fell as targets hit by [our] missiles."

The Israel Police noted that the rocket hit a district of Tel Aviv. According to local media, the projectile landed in the municipality of Bnei Brak, east of the city.

Israeli medical services reported fourteen people were slightly injured from the attack. Their teams "are treating several people at the scene who were wounded while heading to protected areas, and others suffering from anxiety," a spokesman said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched several rocket attacks against Israel since October 2023, when the war in the Gaza Strip began. The vast majority of the Iranian-backed group's projectiles were intercepted by Israeli defenses.

Israel has retaliated by striking several positions in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including ports and energy facilities.