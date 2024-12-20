Car plows into Christmas market in Germany

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

A new attack in Germany this Friday has hit the city of Magdeburg. The events have taken place at a Christmas market held in the center of the German city.

According to initial information, a vehicle rammed into the attendees of the Christmas market in the city, taking numerous victims. There are no official figures, but there could be dozens of people injured or killed.

Christmas markets are a typical celebration in Europe. They are also one of the most common targets of some terrorist attacks, as they are held during the Christmas season and gather large groups of people.

According to the German newspaper Bild, the driver of the vehicle was arrested immediately after the incident. He was driving a black vehicle.

A few days ago, the security campaign for the Christmas markets in Germany began. Among other measures, the police announced that they would pay special attention to search the streets for knives or other bladed weapons, being those used in recent Islamist attacks in Germany.

*News in development.